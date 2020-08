18:01 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Netanyahu to address nation on full diplomatic relations with UAE Prime Minister Netanyahu will address the nation at 7:00 this evening on the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. The agreement was reached after three-way discussions between the two nations and the United States and Israel's vow not to extend sovereignty in Judea and Samaria at the present time. ► ◄ Last Briefs