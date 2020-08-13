|
17:57
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Women of the Wall want advance registration for Tishrei Kotel visits
The Women of the Wall have asked the mayor of Jerusalem "to set up registration in advance for visiting the Kotel during the High Holidays in the month of Tishrei."
The Women of the Wall consists of Jewish women who pray with tefillin (phylacteries) and prayer shawls and read from Torah scrolls in defiance of tradition since these practices throughout the generations have traditionally been performed only by men.
