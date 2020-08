17:35 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Report: Secret air force forays; 5,000 bombs in 5 years Channel 13 reports that the Israeli air force has conducted numerous secret forays against Iranian military installations in Syria and against Hezbollah strongholds over the past five years. A total of 5,000 bombs and other ordnance have targeted these bases of enemy activity. ► ◄ Last Briefs