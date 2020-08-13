'No relinquishing land to Palestinians that we will cry about later'

Knesset member Moshe Arbel (Shas) has expressed alarm over rapid Palestinian expansion and construction in Area C, which constitutes over 60% of Judea and Samaria and is home to 400,000 Israelis.

"This is an extremely serious development," Arbel said.

"I asked the Foreign Minister if he was aware that the European Union is investing millions of shekels in trying to determine future borders. Their activities are illegitimate and illegal. I was happy to learn that the Foreign Minister Ashkenazi recognizes this activity as a very serious problem," Arbel added.

"We should not be relinquishing land to Palestinians that we will cry about later," he concluded.