'Ultra-orthodox abused at Shiba Medical Center'

Knesset member Eliyahu Hasid (United Torah Judaism) has written an order-of-the-day request to bring to the Knesset's agenda the matter of, in his words, "harassment of the ultra-orthodox at Shiba Medical Center," Israel's largest hospital which is located in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

"From testimonies of visitors and patients, the ultra-orthodox suffer systematic discrimination and insults. As soon as they enter the hospital, they are all treated as if they are seriously ill corona patients," Hasid said.

"Anyone with an ultra-orthodox appearance suffers abuse and discriminatory treatment by the staff at Shiba Medical Center," Hasid added.