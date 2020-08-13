Hadassah COVID-19 treatment successful; Russian vaccine is not a hoax

Hadassah Hospital Director General Dr. Zev Botstein called a passive immunization treatment of COVID-19 an "explosive" success. Three patients infected with COVID-19 who were seriously ill were given anitbodies of the virus that had been taken from recovered patients. The patients given the antibodies have also recovered and have been sent home.

Whereas active immunization involves administering a dose of the pathogen,typically as a vaccine, in order for the vaccinated individual to produce antibodies to fight the pathogen, passive immunization injects the antibodies themselves directly into an infected patient.

Botstein also stated that a vaccine developed in Russia with the help of Hadassah and already in use "is not a hoax," contrary to what some medical professionals have claimed.