Women to serve in elite IDF units? New commission will decide

A new commission has been set up by the government that will decided whether or not to allow women to serve in elite IDF units.

Former IDF colonel Matan Kahana (Yamina) reacted to the formation of the commission with concerns that the criteria for evaluating women's capacity in these units be restricted to professional considerations or physical ability alone.

"I am of the opinion that in any units, such as those concerned with piloting aircraft, where physical strength is not a main parameter, women should be welcome to serve. However, in field units where considerable physical prowess is needed, bringing in women would not be appropriate," Kahana said.