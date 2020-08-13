Orthodox women complain: 'We need another beach in Ashdod'

The city of Ashdod has nine bathing areas and only one of them has separate sections for men and women, despite the fact that 25% of the residents of Ashdod are religious and many orthodox men and women from all over Israel, especially Jerusalem, come there to use the beach.

"We need another beach," a woman bather told Arutz Sheva in an interview today. "My biggest worry when swimming is not that I'll be carried away by a wave but that I will be kicked by another swimmer because of the overcrowded conditions."

Orthodox men and women do not visit beaches frequented by both sexes but demand separate bathing areas.