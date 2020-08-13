|
15:26
Reported
Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Orthodox women complain: 'We need another beach in Ashdod'
The city of Ashdod has nine bathing areas and only one of them has separate sections for men and women, despite the fact that 25% of the residents of Ashdod are religious and many orthodox men and women from all over Israel, especially Jerusalem, come there to use the beach.
"We need another beach," a woman bather told Arutz Sheva in an interview today. "My biggest worry when swimming is not that I'll be carried away by a wave but that I will be kicked by another swimmer because of the overcrowded conditions."
Orthodox men and women do not visit beaches frequented by both sexes but demand separate bathing areas.
