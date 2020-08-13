Blue and White Minister backs stable gov't, despite critique of Likud

Minister of Culture and Sport Hili Tropper (Blue and White) voted against legislation that would prevent someone from serving as prime minister if that individual were on trial for felonious crimes.

"We did not change our position that it is not right that the prime minister of Israel should be under a cloud of criminal wrongdoing," Tropper said.

"But the State is the midst of an unprecedented crisis. In such an economic, health, and social crisis, we need to act responsibly and break everything up into pieces. We truly want to give every opportunity to maintain a stable government."

"At the same time, everyone knows who wants to have new elections and who wants to prevent them," Tropper added, hinting at Likud's supposed desire for another round of elections.