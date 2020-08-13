Anti-Semitic graffiti in Athens, Greece

The words "Satanic Jews Out!" with accompanying Christian symbols was spray-painted on the Fallen Aviators Monument in Karaiskaki Square in Athens, Greece.

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization responded saying:

"Unfortunately, the bigotry and incitement against the Jewish people has also reached the memorial sites of the Greek Air Force falsely pointing the finger and blaming the Jews. We have seen how such incidents can lead to murder. I call upon the Greek government and the Athens municipality to immediately investigate and find the criminals who committed this act of vandalism and I call for assuring the safety of the Jewish community throughout Greece."