Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
China finds coronavirus traces in imported frozen food
Traces of the coronavirus have been found in imported packages of frozen chicken wings and shrimps in two Chinese cities, The Guardian reports.
The chicken originated in Brazil; the shrimps came from Ecuador.
China has been stepping up screenings at ports due to concerns over food imports. Viruses can survive for up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, but scientists say there is as yet no strong evidence that coronavirus can spread via frozen food.
