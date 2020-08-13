Germany reports highest daily increase in virus cases since May 1

Germany has reported 1,445 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest level since May 1, according to data compiled by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

“This trend is unsettling,” the RKI said in a statement. “We absolutely have to avoid a further accentuation of the situation.”

The Guardian notes that at the height of the epidemic, Germany was reporting around 6,000 new cases every day. Health Minister Jens Spahn pointed out that the current wave of infections is predominantly among younger people with an average age of 34. At the end of April the average age of those infected was 50.