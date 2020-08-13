Protests erupt across Belarus, thousands arrested

Following widespread allegations of vote rigging in Belarus' presidential election, in which long-standing leader Alexander Lukashenko was declared the victor, protests have erupted across the country, the BBC reports.

Thousands of people have been arrested so far in the protests, and at least two have died.

Today women went out to protest, dressing in white and carrying flowers as they formed human chains in the streets, demonstrating against police brutality and demanding that all arrested protesters be released.