Gantz not required to isolate after limited contact with infected nurse

A spokesperson from the office of Defense Minister Benny Gantz has issued a statement insisting that Gantz is not obligated to enter quarantine, despite the fact that one of the nurses present at his operation yesterday subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"According to the hospital's investigation, Minister [Gantz] is not required to enter isolation, as he did not remain in contact with the nurse [for any length of time]. The Defense Minister will continue to fulfill his many duties at the Defense Ministry once he regains his strength in the coming days."