13:34 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Nurse at Gantz's operation tested positive for Covid-19 Yesterday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz underwent surgery to his back, for a herniated disc he sustained during army service. The surgery was successful, but it has now emerged that one of the nurses present during the operation has tested positive for coronavirus.