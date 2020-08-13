MK Kahane: Gov't stops Jews from building in Area C but permits Arabs

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee is currently holding a discussion on Palestinian Arab seizures of parts of Area C, where Israel ostensibly retains control of the situation on the ground.

During the discussion, MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) confronted the head of the Civil Administration, telling him, "You admit to the conclusions of this document which show that the government has failed. There is no enforcement preventing Arab construction, whereas Jewish attempts at settlement are effectively blocked. I don't understand why this should be the case."