News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Coronavirus cabinet set to authorize reopening of Ben Gurion airport
According to a report in Kan News, the government's coronavirus cabinet will meet today to authorize the reopening of Ben Gurion airport.
Travelers will be required to wear face masks for the entire duration of their flights, and must present a declaration that they are in good health before being permitted to board. No one with a temperature above 38C will be allowed entry into the terminal building.
