12:24
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20

Antibody research suggests 10x higher rate of Covid-19 than virus testing

New research suggests that around 6% of the English population may have contracted Covid-19 since the outbreak of the epidemic, The Guardian reports.

According to testing alone, just 0.5% of the population has caught the virus, but a study that tested over 100,000 people for the presence of antibodies to the virus revealed a far higher percentage. Previous surveys have shown similar results.

Last Briefs