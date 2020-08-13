|
12:24
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Antibody research suggests 10x higher rate of Covid-19 than virus testing
New research suggests that around 6% of the English population may have contracted Covid-19 since the outbreak of the epidemic, The Guardian reports.
According to testing alone, just 0.5% of the population has caught the virus, but a study that tested over 100,000 people for the presence of antibodies to the virus revealed a far higher percentage. Previous surveys have shown similar results.
