12:18 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Att-General: PM must respond to conflict of interest arrangement by Sunday Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has ruled that the Prime Minister has until Sunday to respond to the draft of his conflict of interest arrangement, and that if he fails to do so, it will become a permanent arrangement and he will not be permitted to involve himself in the appointments of the police commissioner and the state attorney.