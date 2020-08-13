FM Ashkenazi commends Lithuania for outlawing Hezbollah

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has responded to the decision of Lithuania to designate Hezbollah as a terror organization and to outlaw all its activities within its borders.

"I commend the government of Lithuania on its decision to recognize Hezbollah and all its various branches as a terror organization," Ashkenazi stated. "This was a courageous decision and of great importance for regional stability. I call on other European countries to follow suit and outlaw this terror organization."