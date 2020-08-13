MDA has conducted almost 900,000 Covid-19 tests since epidemic outbreak

Magen David Adom announced today that since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, MDA teams have tested 871,931 people for Covid-19, in private homes, clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, and in MDA Drive and Test facilities.

Last week MDA EMTs and paramedics conducted 73,873 tests. 6,146 samples were taken in people’s homes and in schools, 56,731 from residents and staff members at nursing homes, and 10,996 at MDA's Drive and Test facilities.

In addition, MDA has organized the collection of around 5,601 units of plasma from donors who have recovered from coronavirus. 970 units have been given to 485 corona patients in moderate and severe condition (two units each).