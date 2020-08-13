Man in 30s dies after crashing his electric bicycle in Jerusalem

A man in his thirties has died after crashing his electric bicycle into a trash container in Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Amir Heschelman, who was one of the first responders at the scene, related: "I was the first responder at the scene as I live nearby. I found the cyclist, who had been riding an electric bicycle, lying on the street next to a garbage container. He was unconscious, was not breathing and had no pulse. According to passersby who claimed to have seen the accident transpire, the rider hit the trash container while he was riding down a steep hill and suffered a severe head injury. I performed CPR and attached a defibrillator which administered an electrical shock. He was transported to the hospital, where, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead."