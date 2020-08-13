|
Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Dep. Health Minister: Need to be more scrupulous in following guidelines
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish told Kan Bet this morning that people are not adhering to the guidelines sufficiently, which is having an effect on the spread of the coronavirus.
"If we were more scrupulous about adhering to the guidelines, we wouldn't be in the place we're holding," he said, adding that, "Our current policy is to focus on specific regions," where transmission of the virus is especially high.
