MK Tropper: In the event of new elections, Gantz will head Blue & White

Culture & Sports Minister Yechiel Tropper (Blue & White) told Radio 103 FM this morning that if early elections are called, he is confident that Benny Gantz will continue to lead his party.

"We never had such a crisis before," he said, "and we need to lead the country in a responsible manner. We intend to do all we can to ensure the stability of the government, and our position is that Israelis don't need another election at this point in time. The money that would be spent on campaign advertising would be better spent on supporting the unemployed."