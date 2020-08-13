Deputy head of WZO pays tribute to Helen Freedman

Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy Director of the World Zionist Organization, paid tribute to Helen Freedman, former co-Executive Director of Americans for a Safe Israel (ASFI), who recently passed away.

"I learned with distress of the passing of my dear friend, Helen Freedman, who stood at the helm of ASFI for many years and dedicated so much of her time toward Zionist causes," he wrote. "I had the merit of working together with Helen on a number of projects over the years, to further Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. She will be greatly missed."