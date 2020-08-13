|
Minister Cohen: Economists in favor of 2-year budget want to topple PM
Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen (Likud) told Galei Tzahal this morning that in his opinion, those senior economists who have come out in favor of a two-year budget, the preferred option of the Blue & White party, hold that position out of a desire to harm the Prime Minister rather than due to their professional opinions.
"They have a political agenda," Cohen said. "All they really want is for [Prime Minister] Netanyahu to leave Balfour [Street, the Prime Minister's Jerusalem residence]. What the present situation demands is a one-year budget [for 2020], and that is what we should be passing next Sunday. Then, within 100 days, we should pass a budget for 2021. This is the correct solution for the State of Israel."
