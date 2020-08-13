New South Korean bus shelters fitted with UV lamps to kill Covid-19

Despite the staggering cost, South Korea has installed ten special bus shelters in the capital city, Seoul, that are designed to screen out passengers with coronavirus.

Those wishing to board a bus must first enter the special shelter, whose doors are fitted with temperature sensors; the doors slide open only for those with a temperature below 37.5C.

Inside, the air-conditioning is fitted with UV lamps that kill viruses. A dispenser provides free hand sanitizer.

The Guardian reports that each such shelter costs around $84,000.