09:53
Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
New South Korean bus shelters fitted with UV lamps to kill Covid-19
Despite the staggering cost, South Korea has installed ten special bus shelters in the capital city, Seoul, that are designed to screen out passengers with coronavirus.
Those wishing to board a bus must first enter the special shelter, whose doors are fitted with temperature sensors; the doors slide open only for those with a temperature below 37.5C.
Inside, the air-conditioning is fitted with UV lamps that kill viruses. A dispenser provides free hand sanitizer.
The Guardian reports that each such shelter costs around $84,000.
