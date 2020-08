09:29 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Judge Rubinstein: PMs should serve no more than 2 terms in office Justice Elyakim Rubinstein told Radio 103 FM this morning that in his opinion, prime ministers should be restricted to serving just two terms in office. ► ◄ Last Briefs