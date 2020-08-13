|
09:13
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Around 40 acts of violence attributed to Hilltop Youth in 2020
Around 40 separate incidents of violence have been reported since the start of 2020, allegedly committed by "Hilltop Youth" from Yitzhar and the surrounding area, Kan News reports.
More than 20 of the incidents involved acts of violence against security forces, and the remainder involved violence against Palestinian Arabs. No indictments have been issued, and in most cases, no arrests have been made.
Last Briefs