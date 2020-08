09:08 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Ma'agan Beach closed for bathing until further notice Due to high levels of contamination in the waters measured off the Ma'agan Beach in the Kinneret Lake, the Health Ministry has issued an advisory against bathing there until further notice. ► ◄ Last Briefs