Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
India's ambassador to Israel: We want to cooperate on Covid-19 vaccine
According to a report on Kan News, India's ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, has clarified that his country is interested in cooperating with Israel on development of a vaccine against the coronavirus.
"In order to successfully test a vaccine, trials have to be carried out on a broad segment of the population," he said. "This is somewhere that we can be of assistance."
