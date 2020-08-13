Minister Akunis: 2-year budget correct in principle but not in practice

Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis (Likud) told Reshet Bet this morning that his party has no intention of pushing for early elections.

"Israel needs a budget, not elections," he said. "Those ministers of the Blue & White party [who are promoting the budget dispute] are going against the will of the voter. It's perfectly possible to make changes to the coalition accords [which stipulate a two-year budget]," he insisted. "Nothing terrible will happen if we do that."

Akunis added that, "No one in the Likud is planning for elections. It's not our policy, and it's not the policy of the Prime Minister either, who knows full well that elections would not be the right thing for the country at this point. A two-year budget is the right way to go in principle - however, the current situation demands a reassessment."