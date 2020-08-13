New poll: Likud continues to lose support, Yesh Atid jumps to 20 seats

A new poll commissioned by the Maariv newspaper shows the Likud party continuing to lose seats, with the entire right-wing bloc gaining just 60 Knesset seats if elections were to be held today.

The poll gives Likud 27 seats (as opposed to the 36 it currently has) and Yesh Atid-Telem 20 seats, making it the second-largest party in the Knesset. Yamina continues to gain strength and would take 18 seats in this poll. The predominantly Arab Joint List would hold at 15 seats, its current number, followed by Blue & White with just 9 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would add one seat to its current eight; Shas would take eight seats, and UTJ and Meretz would take seven each.

As such, the right-wing bloc would have 60 seats combined; the left-wing bloc (including the Joint List) would have 51.