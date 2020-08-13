|
Dep. Finance Minister: My words were directed against Kushnir alone
Deputy Finance Minister MK Itzik Cohen told Galei Tzahal this morning that he is optimistic at the chances of achieving compromise regarding the ongoing budget dispute between Likud and Blue & White.
"The fact that the proposal [to postpone the final date for a state budget this year] passed in the Knesset yesterday is a hopeful sign," he said. "We are finally seeing signs of compromise; of course elections at such a time would be disastrous."
Cohen was asked to comment on a statement he made that was critical of MK Alex Kushnir, and said, "My words were mistaken, and I had no intention to insult those who have made aliyah from the former Soviet Union. I truly wish to apologize for the manner in which my words were taken. My comment was directed at Kushnir alone, who does not cease to make anti-Semitic statements against the haredi public."
