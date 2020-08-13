|
Gov't plans to spend NIS 230 billion on infrastructure in next 4 years
The current government's infrastructure plans for the coming four years incorporate 233 separate projects at a combined cost of around NIS 230 billion, an increase of around NIS 30 billion over what was publicized last year, a report in Kan News states.
Most of the new projects relate to transportation, energy, and water; a significant number of them include upgrades to public transport and the construction of new roads and intersections.
