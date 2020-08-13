Ambassador to UN Erdan: I won't be forced into a defensive stance

Israel's new ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has granted an interview to the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, in which he describes his plans for fulfilling his new role. The interview will be published in full in tomorrow's edition.

"I intend to go out on the offensive and not merely remain on the defensive," he said. "I will act in a statesmanlike manner and represent the country with dignity, while refusing to be forced into a defensive position."

Erdan added that, "This was also my method when I was Minister of Strategic Affairs - to attack all boycotts against Israel [such as the] BDS [movement], which are pure hypocrisy and full of lies."