|
06:13
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Gantz halts the import of fuel into Gaza Strip
Following security consultations held on Wednesday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the security agencies, and ordered a halt to the import of fuel into the Gaza Strip.
The decision was made in light of the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into the territory of the State of Israel and the undermining of security stability.
