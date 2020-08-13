|
Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Assad interrupts speech due to drop in blood pressure
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday interrupted a speech he was giving to parliament, telling a room full of lawmakers that he needed to "sit down for a minute" after suffering a brief drop in blood pressure, The Associated Press reported.
Assad, 54, was half an hour through his speech when he began appearing tired and halted his speech twice to take a sip of water from a glass in front of him, according to the report.
