  Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20

Assad interrupts speech due to drop in blood pressure

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday interrupted a speech he was giving to parliament, telling a room full of lawmakers that he needed to "sit down for a minute" after suffering a brief drop in blood pressure, The Associated Press reported.

Assad, 54, was half an hour through his speech when he began appearing tired and halted his speech twice to take a sip of water from a glass in front of him, according to the report.

