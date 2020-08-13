05:46 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 'We are in the middle of an election campaign' MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's conduct in recent weeks. "Anyone with common sense understands that we are already in the midst of an election campaign," Liberman told Radio 103FM in an interview, referring to Netanyahu's speech in the Knesset. "This is a speech by the Prime Minister which is intended for an election, and is in sync with his wife's interview on Channel 12 News. It is clear that we are in an election campaign, and I said that a few weeks ago." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs