Rouhani hopes US fails to extend arms embargo
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed "great hopes" that a US bid to extend an arms embargo on his country will fail, warning of consequences if the UN Security Council backs it, AFP reports.
Rouhani's remarks came after Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said the US would have to redraft its proposed resolution on the issue after being "rebuffed" by Security Council members.
