03:13 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza IDF fighter jets, combat helicopters and tanks on Wednesday night attacked a number of terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announed. The attack targeted a Hamas naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts.

