Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20
Jerusalem Mayor: It's very difficult to reduce the cases of coronavirus
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Wednesday night commented in an interview on Reshet Bet radio to the increase in cases of coronavirus in the city.
"In Jerusalem it is a very difficult task to reduce the cases of coronavirus. Thousands of people at demonstrations in Balfour and 20,000 worshipers on the Temple Mount are catalysts for infection. As mayor I must work to stop all gatherings," he said.
