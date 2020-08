02:17 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Av 23, 5780 , 13/08/20 Biden: Whining is what Trump does best Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday fired back after President Trump complained that Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. "Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala 'nasty,' whining about how she's 'mean' to his appointees," Biden said at a campaign event to introduce Harris as his running mate. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs