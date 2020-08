21:37 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 New inner vision glasses for Life – Reflections on Parshat Re’eh Read more At Mount Sinai, we were given a chance to reacquire the spiritual sense of sight, lost in Eden, that enables us to see the internal reality: ► ◄ Last Briefs