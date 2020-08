21:14 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Toddler in critical condition after being hit by car A year-and-a-half-old toddler in Jerusalem has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on Yohanan Yosef Mizrachi street. ► ◄ Last Briefs