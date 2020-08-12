Keen observer notices 'something interesting' about Biden's pick

Benny Johnson, a member of Turning Point USA, a conservative campus organization, said he noticed something peculiar about the setting of Sen. Biden's room as he announced Kamala Harris as his running mate.

According to a Fox News report, Johnson said it was obvious the former vice president was reading from a pre-arranged script, was holding his iPhone upside down and had a cartoon of a man screaming "Why me?" on his desk at the moment of the announcement.