'Squad' wins primary challenges, may see additional members

"Progressive," congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all won their bids in their Democrat Party primaries.

The three radical leftist activists took to social media to celebrate their victories.

"Our Squad is big!" tweeted Rashida Talib following news that fellow Islamist Ilhan Omar was the projected winner of her race.

Fox News reported that "The Squad" is expected to see an additional member joining its ranks after Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush defeated long-time incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri.