13 new virus deaths in Israel

The Ministry of Health reported that since midnight last night, 1,003 new coronavirus patients have been located in the country.

The number of active patients is currently at 25,614, with 369 of them in critical condition, and 110 on ventilator.

13 have have succumbed to the virus since midnight and the total number of deaths has risen to 639.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,804 new CV-19 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 27,555 tests.