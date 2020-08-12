Obama insinuates Biden's already President, praises VP choice

Following Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden's announcement that he had selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, former president Barack Obama tweeted support for the move.

"I’ve known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing," he tweeted, quoting his own statement on the development.

In his statement, Obama insinuated Biden had already secured the election win, stating, among other things that, "Choosing a vice president is the first important decision a president makes," and plainly referring to Harris as "America's next vice president."