Anti-Semitic attack in France: 'We'll kill you, you dirty Jew'

A young Jewish father arrived to pick up his seven-month daughter from his parents' apartment in the 19th district of Paris when he was attacked by two men of African descent.

The man had entered his parents' apartment building when two men he had never seen before followed him into the elevator. When it arrived at its destination, the two physically assaulted him.

While hitting him, the assailants yelled "You dirty Jew, you're going to die!" The man said he was saved by his parents who came to his rescue when they realized what was going on after becoming worried their son had yet to arrive.

The man's parents said they had contacted local police on multiple occasions, but that their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.